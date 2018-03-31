Britt David Baptist Church gearing up for glow in the dark Easter egg hunt

Many Easter egg hunts are held in the daytime, but one Columbus church is stretching the fun into the evening hours with a glow in the dark egg hunt.

Britt David Baptist Church says they are excited for their second annual Glow in the Dark Easter Egg Hunt event. Organizers say in 2017, more than 150 kids participated in the fun and they are expecting an even larger turnout this year.

"It was such a success last year so we decided we'd amp it up. We have two baseball fields this year. We have over 4,000 eggs. We're just looking forward to a great time with the kids tonight," says Pastor Tim Jones of David Britt Baptist Church.

It will be held at the Britt David Park at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.