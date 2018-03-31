BREAKING: Three Macon Co. AL inmates escape, one in custody sheriff says

BREAKING: Three Macon Co. AL inmates escape, one in custody sher - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

By Chandler Morgan, Reporter/Anchor
By Brandon Etheredge, East Alabama reporter
News Leader 9 has learned from the Macon County, Alabama Sheriff that three juvenile inmates have escaped from the Sequel dentition facility this afternoon. 

Brunson says one inmate is back in custody but the other remain on the loose. 

There is no other information at this time.

