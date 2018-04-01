CPD Investigating shooting on Andrews Rd. - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

CPD Investigating shooting on Andrews Rd.

(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Columbus police are investigating a shooting at 488 Andrews Rd.


There are reports of multiple gunshot victims from an early morning shooting. Calls came in around 4:00 a.m. 


We have a crew headed to the scene now. 


This is a developing story, stay with news leader nine as we continue to update this story.  

