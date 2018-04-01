Andrews Rd. shooting leaves one person dead, two in hospital

Police say a night of fun ended in tragedy for some after a call came of multiple shots fired at 480 Andrews road in Columbus around 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Three people were shot and taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional hospital where 24-year-old Alec Spencer was pronounced dead.

Darrell Boggans was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional by ambulance, where he is currently listed as being in stable condition.

Daniel Pitts, the third victim, was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional by a private vehicle. He is listed as being in critical condition.

Investigators found multiple shell casings and blood in the street after several cars attempted to flee the hectic scene.

Police confirmed that 480 Andrews Rd. was once a motorcycle club and, currently, no one has a license to run it.

They will have a long day of investigating the scene both inside and outside, so they can get to the bottom of this deadly shooting.

