New Auburn University president announces plan to hire additional faculty

With the installation of Auburn University's new President Dr. Stephen Leath, comes a new vision for the school. The new, “bold” vision will include hiring a considerable number of additional faculty members.

Leath announced that between now and 2022, the university would be hiring 500 new tenure-track faculty members.

In his announcement speech, Leath focused on what that would mean for the campus and its research, as well as the big impacts in the community, especially in the housing market.

“I’m completely excited and I am totally thrilled about the growth of Auburn,” said Amy B. Cotney an Auburn realtor.

“We intend to transform Auburn into a top-tier research and service university,” said Leath. The plan will be accomplished, “By adding 500 tenure-track research and scholarship focused faculty by 2022.”

With these new people coming to town, Cotney says Auburn has only one choice, to build.

“The dollar between 200 and 500 residential, meaning not new construction, there is 100 on the market in Auburn,” explained Cotney. “That is all we have. And new construction between 200 and 500 thousand we have 100.”

As plans progress to accommodate more people in town, Cotney says it will be interesting to see how the city responds to the growth.

“We have half the people who are like no growth, keep auburn the loveliest village in the plains and the other half is 'grow, grow, grow.' I think If it is done right it’s going to be nothing but a positive,” she said.

A university statement explained that when you account for retirement and attrition the current 1144 faculty members will increase to about 1250.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.