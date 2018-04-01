Columbus resident to compete on ‘American Ninja Warrior’

A story of near super-human strength and stamina, mental toughness, and a drive to conquer all obstacles comes years after almost facing death.

This is only part of the journey of one Columbus athlete who is preparing to hit the national stage and compete on ‘American Ninja Warrior.’

35-year-old Nic Steinhaus is a wall-crawling, rock climbing machine who’s gearing up for the opportunity of a lifetime that he has dreamed of for years.

“I actually saw ‘American Ninja Warrior’ on TV, and saw these guys doing amazing feats of muscle and strength,” said Nic.

Nic admits it has taken determination, dedication, and sweat to get to where he is now, which is a place he says is far from where he started.

“The guy that was looking me back in the mirror, was not the guy that I had up in my head,” said Nic. “I was able to get in my head, to commit to a few simple things each day, and those few things will build. I lost over 50 lbs. of body fat in that eight-month period.”

This is a world of difference from where Nic says he was ten years ago when he got into a grisly motorcycle accident.

“I T-boned a car going a 70 mph, and I broke 13 bones throughout my body,” said Nic.

This is where his nickname, “Titanium Ninja,” came from.

"I am here for a reason. The doctors may say that X-Y-Z cannot happen again, but they have no control or knowledge of what God has put in my path," said Nic.

Not to mention, the support system Nic has - his wife and nutritionist Cecilia, their three children, and dozens more who've made Nic their role model.

“Just gonna be screaming from the top of my lungs so he can hear me, that I'm there, and we're just cheering for him,” said Cecilia.

"Focus on where you want to go, and commit to it. With faith, prayer, focus, and determination, you can do anything you set your mind to. That's what I hope to show a lot of the people that have been following," said Nic.

