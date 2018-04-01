Columbus resident to compete on ‘American Ninja Warrior’

News Leader 9 has learned from the Macon County, Alabama Sheriff that three juvenile inmates have escaped from the Sequel dentition facility this afternoon. Sheriff Brunson described the three inmates as two Caucasian males and one African American male. Brunson says the African American male is now back in custody with the other remain on the loose. There is no other information at this time. Check back for updates.More >>
News Leader 9 has learned from the Macon County, Alabama Sheriff that three juvenile inmates have escaped from the Sequel dentition facility this afternoon. Sheriff Brunson described the three inmates as two Caucasian males and one African American male. Brunson says the African American male is now back in custody with the other remain on the loose. There is no other information at this time. Check back for updates.More >>
A story of near super-human strength and stamina, mental toughness, and a drive to conquer all obstacles comes years after almost facing death.More >>
A story of near super-human strength and stamina, mental toughness, and a drive to conquer all obstacles comes years after almost facing death.More >>
With the installation of Auburn University's new President Dr. Stephen Leath, comes a new vision for the school.More >>
With the installation of Auburn University's new President Dr. Stephen Leath, comes a new vision for the school.More >>
Shooting victim identified in Andrews Rd. shooting.More >>
Shooting victim identified in Andrews Rd. shooting.More >>
Police say a night of fun ended in tragedy for some after a call came of multiple shots fired at 480 Andrews road in Columbus around 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning.More >>
Police say a night of fun ended in tragedy for some after a call came of multiple shots fired at 480 Andrews road in Columbus around 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning.More >>
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.More >>
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.More >>
China's defunct Tiangong 1 space station is hurtling toward Earth and expected to re-enter the atmosphere within the next day.More >>
China's defunct Tiangong 1 space station is hurtling toward Earth and expected to re-enter the atmosphere within the next day.More >>
The father says his son has suffered physical and verbal abuse from other students since kindergarten, but the school district says it takes a pro-active approach to bullying.More >>
The father says his son has suffered physical and verbal abuse from other students since kindergarten, but the school district says it takes a pro-active approach to bullying.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
A stand-up paddle boarder is in the hospital after being bitten by a shark Saturday morning in Kona waters.More >>
A stand-up paddle boarder is in the hospital after being bitten by a shark Saturday morning in Kona waters.More >>