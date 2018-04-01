Anchor Chandler Morgan pulls friendly April Fools' Day prank on Meteorologist Mallory Schnell

This year, April Fools' Day and Easter happened on the same day.

So, anchor Chandler Morgan used that to her advantage to pull a friendly prank on co-worker Meteorologist Mallory Schnell.

Chandler made some "cake pops" to treat her friend to for Easter. Instead, the "cake pops" she gave Mallory were Brussels sprouts covered in chocolate and sprinkles.

You can watch the full prank in the Facebook Live below or the on-air version in the video above.

Thanks for being a good sport, Mallory!

