Anchor Chandler Morgan pulls friendly April Fools' Day prank on Meteorologist Mallory Schnell

This year, April Fools' Day and Easter happened on the same day. So, anchor Chandler Morgan used that to her advantage to pull a friendly prank on co-worker Meteorologist Mallory Schnell.More >>
This year, April Fools' Day and Easter happened on the same day. So, anchor Chandler Morgan used that to her advantage to pull a friendly prank on co-worker Meteorologist Mallory Schnell.More >>
News Leader 9 has learned from the Macon County, Alabama Sheriff that three juvenile inmates have escaped from the Sequel dentition facility this afternoon. Sheriff Brunson described the three inmates as two Caucasian males and one African American male. Brunson says the African American male is now back in custody with the other remain on the loose. There is no other information at this time. Check back for updates.More >>
News Leader 9 has learned from the Macon County, Alabama Sheriff that three juvenile inmates have escaped from the Sequel dentition facility this afternoon. Sheriff Brunson described the three inmates as two Caucasian males and one African American male. Brunson says the African American male is now back in custody with the other remain on the loose. There is no other information at this time. Check back for updates.More >>
A story of near super-human strength and stamina, mental toughness, and a drive to conquer all obstacles comes years after almost facing death.More >>
A story of near super-human strength and stamina, mental toughness, and a drive to conquer all obstacles comes years after almost facing death.More >>
With the installation of Auburn University's new President Dr. Stephen Leath, comes a new vision for the school.More >>
With the installation of Auburn University's new President Dr. Stephen Leath, comes a new vision for the school.More >>
Shooting victim identified in Andrews Rd. shooting.More >>
Shooting victim identified in Andrews Rd. shooting.More >>
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.More >>
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
A Henrico church's Easter-inspired display raised a few eyebrows on Friday.More >>
A Henrico church's Easter-inspired display raised a few eyebrows on Friday.More >>
A woman hired to watch a neighbor's dog was filmed urinating in one of the dog owner's kitchen pots.More >>
A woman hired to watch a neighbor's dog was filmed urinating in one of the dog owner's kitchen pots.More >>