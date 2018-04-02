FIRST TO ALERT: Another afternoon in the 80s but cooler air moves in soon. Details here.

Today is going to be another warm one with temperatures reaching the low 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Going into Tuesday we start to see an increase in clouds with highs again in the 80s.
We'll stay mostly dry tomorrow; however, rain returns during the overnight hours of Tuesday into Wednesday. Wednesday morning will be a little wet with a few storms possible. Cooler air arrives behind the rain and drops temperatures into the 60s and low 70s through Thursday.
Clouds once again increase Friday with rain chances arriving Saturday. The weekend looks to be wet at times with a few thunderstorms possible Saturday. Temperatures will be held down in the 60s both afternoons with light showers lingering into early next week.
Get more on the forecast while your on-the-go with our FREE WTVM weather app, available for download here. It's also a great place to stream our newscasts if you can't make it to a TV.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.
After weeks of negotiations, Piedmont Healthcare and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia have been unable to agree on a new contract.More >>
After weeks of negotiations, Piedmont Healthcare and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia have been unable to agree on a new contract.More >>
Troy University held a grand opening and ribbon cutting for its news registrar’s office.More >>
Troy University held a grand opening and ribbon cutting for its news registrar’s office.More >>
One man is dead following a shooting in Opelika Friday night.More >>
One man is dead following a shooting in Opelika Friday night.More >>
This year, April Fools' Day and Easter happened on the same day. So, anchor Chandler Morgan used that to her advantage to pull a friendly prank on co-worker Meteorologist Mallory Schnell.More >>
This year, April Fools' Day and Easter happened on the same day. So, anchor Chandler Morgan used that to her advantage to pull a friendly prank on co-worker Meteorologist Mallory Schnell.More >>
News Leader 9 has learned from the Macon County, Alabama Sheriff that three juvenile inmates have escaped from the Sequel dentition facility this afternoon. Sheriff Brunson described the three inmates as two Caucasian males and one African American male. Brunson says the African American male is now back in custody with the other remain on the loose. There is no other information at this time. Check back for updates.More >>
News Leader 9 has learned from the Macon County, Alabama Sheriff that three juvenile inmates have escaped from the Sequel dentition facility this afternoon. Sheriff Brunson described the three inmates as two Caucasian males and one African American male. Brunson says the African American male is now back in custody with the other remain on the loose. There is no other information at this time. Check back for updates.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
At least five family members died in the crash, including a married couple and three of their adopted children.More >>
At least five family members died in the crash, including a married couple and three of their adopted children.More >>
The young woman and her attorney say the hospital is responsible because the attacker was a patient discharged from the hospital earlier that day.More >>
The young woman and her attorney say the hospital is responsible because the attacker was a patient discharged from the hospital earlier that day.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.More >>
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.More >>
Lunch is on Little Caesars - and the now-defeated Virginia Cavaliers.More >>
Lunch is on Little Caesars - and the now-defeated Virginia Cavaliers.More >>
A woman hired to watch a neighbor's dog was filmed urinating in one of the dog owner's kitchen pots.More >>
A woman hired to watch a neighbor's dog was filmed urinating in one of the dog owner's kitchen pots.More >>
Lunch is on Little Caesars thanks to the Virginia Cavaliers losing to the Baltimore County RetrieversMore >>
Lunch is on Little Caesars thanks to the Virginia Cavaliers losing to the Baltimore County RetrieversMore >>
A store clerk shot and killed a teen who was stealing a can of beer, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A store clerk shot and killed a teen who was stealing a can of beer, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
All lanes of I-26 West have reopened Spartanburg County Friday morning following multiple crashes, one of which was deadly.More >>
All lanes of I-26 West have reopened Spartanburg County Friday morning following multiple crashes, one of which was deadly.More >>