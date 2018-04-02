FIRST TO ALERT: Another afternoon in the 80s but cooler air moves in soon. Details here.

Today is going to be another warm one with temperatures reaching the low 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Going into Tuesday we start to see an increase in clouds with highs again in the 80s.

We'll stay mostly dry tomorrow; however, rain returns during the overnight hours of Tuesday into Wednesday. Wednesday morning will be a little wet with a few storms possible. Cooler air arrives behind the rain and drops temperatures into the 60s and low 70s through Thursday.

Clouds once again increase Friday with rain chances arriving Saturday. The weekend looks to be wet at times with a few thunderstorms possible Saturday. Temperatures will be held down in the 60s both afternoons with light showers lingering into early next week.

