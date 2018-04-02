BCBS of GA out of network for some Piedmont Healthcare patients

(WTVM) - After weeks of negotiations, Piedmont Healthcare and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia have been unable to agree on a new contract.

The previous contract between Piedmont and Blue Cross Blue Shield ended March 31 at midnight. Now, about a half-million patients who receive care at some Piedmont campuses may have to find new insurance providers to avoid paying out-of-network prices, but only if further negotiations fail. However, for now, this does not impact patients at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

Blue Cross Blue Shield published a note on Friday for their customers, saying they are still in quote "active negotiations" with Piedmont Healthcare.

Then, on Sunday, April 1, Piedmont Healthcare said that Anthem Blue Cross has taken Piedmont Healthcare out of its network.

In a statement released by Piedmont Columbus staff earlier this month, the staff at Piedmont Columbus Regional assured patients with BCBS of GA that their policies will still be accepted, meaning they can receive treatment without paying out-of-network costs.

The only other Piedmont Healthcare campus that would stay unaffected by the fallout in negotiations is Piedmont Columbus Regional and the facility in Rockdale County.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.