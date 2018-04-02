UPDATE: Recovery efforts continue for 4-year-old missing in Bibb Pond

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Recovery efforts continue for a 4-year-old boy who is missing in the Bibb Pond.

The father, 27, was found on Sunday and officials are confident they will recover the 4-year-old son soon.

The father and son went missing after the toddler fell into the water and the father attempted to save him.

This is a developing story; Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.