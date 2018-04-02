UPDATE: Recovery efforts continue for 4-year-old missing in Bibb Pond

Recovery efforts continue for a 4-year-old boy who is missing in the Bibb Pond. The father, 27, was found on Sunday and officials are confident they will recover the 4-year-old son soon.More >>
After weeks of negotiations, Piedmont Healthcare and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia have been unable to agree on a new contract.More >>
Troy University held a grand opening and ribbon cutting for its news registrar’s office.More >>
One man is dead following a shooting in Opelika Friday night.More >>
This year, April Fools' Day and Easter happened on the same day. So, anchor Chandler Morgan used that to her advantage to pull a friendly prank on co-worker Meteorologist Mallory Schnell.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
The young woman and her attorney say the hospital is responsible because the attacker was a patient discharged from the hospital earlier that day.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
At least five family members died in the crash, including a married couple and three of their adopted children.More >>
A store clerk shot and killed a teen who was stealing a can of beer, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.More >>
Students held the masks in front of their faces while reciting a poem, which many say evoked a minstrel show, mocking black people.More >>
Lunch is on Little Caesars - and the now-defeated Virginia Cavaliers.More >>
The beef products were shipped to institutional and retail locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin.More >>
All lanes of I-26 West have reopened Spartanburg County Friday morning following multiple crashes, one of which was deadly.More >>
