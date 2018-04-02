Fort Benning conducts prescribed burn Monday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) Columbus Police have confirmed to News Leader 9 that one person was shot Tuesday night. A 911 call came in just after 11 p.m. Officers were dispatched to a scene on Dupree Dr. and tell us that one shooting victim was found. That victim was treated on the scene and taken to the hospital. We're working to learn more about the severity of the victim's injuries and if there are any possible suspects. Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights rese...More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) Columbus Police have confirmed to News Leader 9 that one person was shot Tuesday night. A 911 call came in just after 11 p.m. Officers were dispatched to a scene on Dupree Dr. and tell us that one shooting victim was found. That victim was treated on the scene and taken to the hospital. We're working to learn more about the severity of the victim's injuries and if there are any possible suspects. Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights rese...More >>
Columbus police are investigating a shooting on Old Buena Vista Road at Anita Apartments.More >>
Columbus police are investigating a shooting on Old Buena Vista Road at Anita Apartments.More >>
Recovery efforts continue for a 4-year-old boy who is missing in the Bibb Pond. The father, 27, was found on Sunday and officials are confident they will recover the 4-year-old son soon.More >>
Recovery efforts continue for a 4-year-old boy who is missing in the Bibb Pond. The father, 27, was found on Sunday and officials are confident they will recover the 4-year-old son soon.More >>
Fort Benning will be conducting a prescribed burn on Monday.More >>
Fort Benning will be conducting a prescribed burn on Monday.More >>
After weeks of negotiations, Piedmont Healthcare and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia have been unable to agree on a new contract.More >>
After weeks of negotiations, Piedmont Healthcare and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia have been unable to agree on a new contract.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
A store clerk shot and killed a teen who was stealing a can of beer, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A store clerk shot and killed a teen who was stealing a can of beer, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
The young woman and her attorney say the hospital is responsible because the attacker was a patient discharged from the hospital earlier that day.More >>
The young woman and her attorney say the hospital is responsible because the attacker was a patient discharged from the hospital earlier that day.More >>
At least five family members died in the crash, including a married couple and three of their adopted children.More >>
At least five family members died in the crash, including a married couple and three of their adopted children.More >>
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.More >>
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.More >>
Longtime Alabama Rep. Jack Williams, former state GOP Chairman Marty Connors and Trina Healthcare CEO Ford Gilbert were arrested by the FBI Monday morning on federal charges in connection to a bribery case.More >>
Longtime Alabama Rep. Jack Williams, former state GOP Chairman Marty Connors and Trina Healthcare CEO Ford Gilbert were arrested by the FBI Monday morning on federal charges in connection to a bribery case.More >>
Lunch is on Little Caesars - and the now-defeated Virginia Cavaliers.More >>
Lunch is on Little Caesars - and the now-defeated Virginia Cavaliers.More >>
The beef products were shipped to institutional and retail locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin.More >>
The beef products were shipped to institutional and retail locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin.More >>
Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.More >>
Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.More >>