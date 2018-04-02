Fort Benning conducts prescribed burn Monday

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) – Fort Benning will be conducting a prescribed burn on Monday.



The wind is predicted to be from the Southwest and will keep smoke away from sensitive areas.

Wind direction is a prediction and may change due to shifts in weather parameters throughout the day.

For more details on Fort Benning’s prescribed burns click here.

