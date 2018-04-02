LCSO arrests Phenix City man on multiple robbery, theft charges

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a robbery suspect.

On Monday, April 2, 44-year-old Michael Stewart of Phenix City was charged with robbery, burglary, and theft of property in connection with a series of criminal acts on March 13 in the area of Lake Harding in Lee County.

Coleman is currently in custody in Etowah County, AL on multiple burglary and theft charges and additional warrants for burglary and theft have been issued in Harris County, GA

Coinciding with the current charges, Coleman is waiting for a court appearance.

Additional charges in Lee County and other jurisdictions are anticipated as the investigation continues.

