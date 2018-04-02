CSU to host career fair for at-risk youth

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus State University will soon open its doors up to a career and college fair for at-risk youth in Columbus.

Leadership Columbus will host the fair solely to benefit the children in our area on Tuesday.

The goal is to provide meaningful out-of-school training for kids so that they can move forward to college or the working world later on down the road.

Around 34 representatives from businesses, city departments, arts groups and more will be there.

The fair is from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. eastern inside the multi-purpose room at the CSU recreation center.

