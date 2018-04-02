AU commemorates 50th anniversary of MLK assassination with event series

Auburn University will host a series of events to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination.

April 4 marks the 50th anniversary of the assassination, the university will present a series of events that will center on the idea of “becoming the beloved community.”

“The beloved community” is a term that became popular when King addressed civil rights supported at the end of the Montgomery bus boycott in 1956.

See events below:

Wednesday, April 4

March to Langdon Hall from Haley Concourse will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by a candlelight vigil at 7:05 p.m. on Samford Lawn. The Samford Hall bells will chime to commemorate the time King was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee in 1968.

Thursday, April 5

A presentation by Sarah Collin-Rudolph will take place at Pebble Hill Wednesday, April 5 at 1 p.m. Collins Rudolph is a survivor of the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham and the sister of Addie Mae Collins, one of the four girls killed on the bombing.

Friday, April 6

The Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Arts will host a series of events with intergenerational, interdisciplinary and interfaith discussions from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. A panel will feature Wayne Flint, professor emeritus of the Department of History, and Rev. Dr. Otis Moss III, senior pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago.

