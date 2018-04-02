Auburn man arrested for burglary, theft

An Auburn man has been arrested on burglary and theft warrants.

Alex Mershon, 21, was arrested March 31 and is charged with third-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft of property.

The Auburn Police Division responded to a burglary in progress in the 800 block of West Long Leaf Drive around 1 a.m.

Officers arrived at the scene and apprehended the individual who was later identified as Mershon. He was attempting to leave the residence through a rear window.

An investigation revealed that Mershon unlawfully entered the residence and took items belonging to a resident moments prior to the arrest. Once Mershon was in custody, officers recovered property from the residence in his possession.

Mershon was held in the Lee County Jail on a $4,000 bond.

