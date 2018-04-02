Former State Senator Ted Land passes away

Auburn University will host a series of events to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination.More >>
The Sexual Assault Support Center in Columbus is looking to rebuild after a fire destroyed its building.More >>
A former state senator passed away in Columbus Saturday morning.More >>
Police say a night of fun ended in tragedy for some after a call came of multiple shots fired at 480 Andrews road in Columbus around 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning.More >>
An Auburn man has been arrested on burglary and theft warrants. Alex Mershon, 21, is charged with third-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft of property.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
At least five family members died in the crash, including a married couple and three of their adopted children.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
The young woman and her attorney say the hospital is responsible because the attacker was a patient discharged from the hospital earlier that day.More >>
Los Angeles authorities have rescued a 13-year-old boy who fell into drainage pipe at a park while spending Easter with his family.More >>
A store clerk shot and killed a teen who was stealing a can of beer, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Longtime Alabama Rep. Jack Williams, former state GOP Chairman Marty Connors and Trina Healthcare CEO Ford Gilbert were arrested by the FBI Monday morning on federal charges in connection to a bribery case.More >>
It is an understatement to say 19-year-old Jacob Blanton is lucky to be alive.More >>
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.More >>
Multiple deaths confirmed in 18 wheeler crash in Utica.More >>
