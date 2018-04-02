Former State Senator Ted Land passes away - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
A former state senator passed away in Columbus Saturday morning.

Ted Land passed at Columbus Hospice on Mood Road. He was 81-years old.

He served in the Georgia Senate for more than 10 years.

No funeral arrangements have been announced as if yet. 

