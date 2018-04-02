Sexual Assault Support Center in Columbus damaged by fire

The Sexual Assault Support Center in Columbus is looking to rebuild after a fire destroyed its building.

Executive Director Kyle Blair says the center is in desperate need of help following a fire last week that heavily damaged the building on 21st Street.

The center and its staff are the first line of defense for rape victims locally. They meet with victims at hospitals to help them on the road to recovery.

Blair and a staff of four have had to move to smaller quarters and they are finding it hard to function.

"We cannot provide services for victims in our area. We cannot have a support group, law enforcement interviews, or see victims here. As the state certified center for our circuit, this is a tremendous impact on us," says Blair.

The service provided by the group is vital. The center does not limit its support to rape victims alone but extends services to any victim of sexual assault.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.