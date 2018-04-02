Sexual Assault Support Center in Columbus damaged by fire; needs help rebuilding facility

Recovery efforts continue for a 4-year-old boy who is missing in the Bibb Pond. The father, 27, was found on Sunday and officials are confident they will recover the 4-year-old son soon.More >>
The Columbus police department needs your help locating a missing teen. Shaikeem Cook, 16, was last seen in the area of Woodland Drive on March 22, 2018.More >>
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a robbery suspect.More >>
There has been an update to a multi-million-dollar lawsuit filed against the Muscogee County School District.More >>
The Sexual Assault Support Center in Columbus is looking to rebuild after a fire destroyed its building.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
There were no parents, no adults around – just the two teenagers – as the young girl approached oncoming traffic, so the teens took action.More >>
The mother was arrested on suspicion of one count of child abuse.More >>
Police say most of the children, ages 3 and 4, in the daycare class were victimized, according to local media reports.More >>
Video from a dashboard camera shows a sheriff's vehicle hitting a protester then driving away during a weekend demonstration over the killing of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police.More >>
Same eyes, same lips, Madden and Moon have captured the hearts of many while spreading awareness about bullying.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>
Federal authorities in Dallas have arrested one of the designers of a Kansas water park slide that decapitated a 10-year-old boy.More >>
A Tyler woman is warning all East Texans of a potentially dangerous threat in the area, something she says nearly caused the loss of her foot: the bite of a brown recluse spider.More >>
