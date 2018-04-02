Columbus police searching for missing woman

The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing woman.

Erin Collier, 37, was last seen Friday, March 16 in the 3200 block of 4th Avenue.

Collier is 5'3" and weighs 130 pounds. She has green eyes and light brown hair.

Collier has a black rose tattoo on her right wrist and a tattoo of a peach on her shoulder.

According to police, Collier's family says it is not typical of her to leave her family and not stay in contact.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Collier, please call 911 or contact the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.

