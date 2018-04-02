Monday marks World Autism Awareness Day.

Many people are wearing blue today to raise awareness of the developmental disorder.

Autism is a mental condition presented in early childhood that makes it hard for someone to communicate and form a relationship with someone else. Autism numbers are growing fast. There are nearly 3,000 children with autism in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Although there are not any known causes of autism, Diane Pope, the president of the Autism Hope Center, says the best thing parents can do is educate themselves on the disorder.

“Seek help. Look to find ways to help your child and educate yourself,” says Pope.

There are two events coming up in Columbus to raise autism awareness. An autism awareness fair will be held April 21 and a 5K on April 28.

