MCSD dropped from $25M lawsuit involving student allegedly being body slammed in 2016

There has been an update to a multi-million-dollar lawsuit filed against the Muscogee County School District.

The suit pertains to Montravious Thomas, a 13-year-old whose leg was amputated after claiming a contracted behavioral specialist body slammed him at the AIM/Edgewood Student Services Center in 2016.

Thomas’ attorney, Renee Tucker, says the school district was voluntarily dropped from the suit due to a legal protection called sovereign immunity. She also says the $25 million personal injury lawsuit remains as it relates to the five school district employees named in the suit.

