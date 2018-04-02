New Greek restaurant comes to Uptown Columbus

A new restaurant is opening in Uptown Columbus Tuesday.

The Simple Greek, located at 1228 Broadway, has a lunch and dinner menu with a variety of Greek food. Diners can build their own bowls, salads, pitas, and more at an affordable price.

The restaurant will offer an interactive ordering process to allow guests to ask questions about the food while being able to see the dishes being prepared right in front of them.

The Simple Greek aims to redefine the traditional Greek restaurant and describes its atmosphere as a fast and casual setting.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.