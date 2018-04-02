Sentencing for men convicted in Upatoi triple murders set for Friday

Three men convicted on the Upatoi triple murders will be sentenced Friday, April 6.

Rufus Burks, the only suspect to stand trial, was found guilty of five of the 10 charges against him.

Raheem Gibson and Javarceay Tapley pleaded guilty to their charges in the 2016 deaths of Gloria Short, her son Caleb Short, and granddaughter Gianna Lindsey. All three will face a judge for sentencing at 9 a.m.

