UPDATE: Three convicted in Upatoi triple murder sentenced

UPDATE: Three convicted in Upatoi triple murder sentenced

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Three men convicted in the Upatoi triple murders have been sentenced.

Rufus Burks, the only suspect to stand trial, was found guilty of five of the 10 charges against him.

Raheem Gibson and Javarceay Tapley pleaded guilty to their charges in the 2016 deaths of Gloria Short, her son Caleb Short, and granddaughter Gianna Lindsey. All three will face a judge for sentencing at 9 a.m.

Tapley has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Burks has been sentenced to two consecutive life sentences for kidnapping and burglary, 20 years with 15 years to serve for burglary, and two ten year sentences for theft charges.

This story will be updated with Gibson's sentence as it is made available.

