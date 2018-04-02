Williams Road railroad crossing to close for repairs

The Williams Road railroad crossing in Columbus will be temporarily closed Wednesday, April 11.

The crossing will be closed while an asphalt is being repaired. Traffic signs and detour routes will be provided.

The repair is expected to take approximately one working day.

For more information or questions concerning the railroad crossing, contact the Columbus Consolidated Government Engineering Department at 706-653-4441.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.