Harris County residents react to possible Walmart being built

A plan to develop a portion of Harris County is getting mixed reactions from residents.

In 2017, the county commission approved a proposal for a mixed-use development at the intersection of Interstate 185 and Highway 315. The plan calls for housing, retail, and a large grocery store. Some residents believe that grocery store will be a Walmart, and they’ve started a petition to prevent it from being built.

Not everyone is opposed to the idea. Some residents say they are all for the addition of the store in Harris County because it would save them the drive to Columbus.

“We’ve been going to Columbus and Lagrange all our lives. If we could get a Walmart here in Harris County, I think it would be a good idea. It would be the best thing I’ve heard to come to Harris County,” says Floyd Williams, a Harris County resident.

Others say they are opposed to the idea because they want to keep Harris County rural. They say they live here for a certain quality of life.

“If we need a Walmart, then we can go to Columbus. I like it really small here. I don’t like a whole bunch of people here,” explained resident Stephen Fincher.

Ultimately, it’s led to mixed reactions. Some residents say they understand the opposition to having the store built, but can see the benefits it could bring.

“It’ll be nice for the people in Harris County to help them from driving so far, but then again I like it to be quiet and country, so I have mixed feelings about it,” says Harris County resident, Steve Adams.

The developers should go before the Harris County Commission in the coming months with an update on this planned project. The commission would have to approve any revisions to the plan before the project could move forward.

WTVM reached out to Walmart for a comment on the possible construction and we are awaiting a response.

