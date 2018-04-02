UPDATE: Some residents against development in Harris County

Due to Phenix City’s water system losing pressure in the distribution system, the city is urging the public to boil water before using it.More >>
Another prescribed burn is underway at Fort Benning on Tuesday.More >>
A 4-year-old malnourished pit-bull mixed breed was given a new lease on life, thanks to Auburn University’s College of Veterinary Medicine.More >>
Several years of projects and investments were made to revitalize the Alabama side of the Chattahoochee River that will now include brand new public bathrooms in Phenix City.More >>
A plan to develop a portion of Harris County is getting mixed reactions from residents.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Trump also declared protections for so-called Dreamer immigrants "dead," accused Democrats of allowing "open borders, drugs and crime" and warned Mexico to halt the passage of "caravans" of immigrants or risk retribution.More >>
Police say most of the children, ages 3 and 4, in the daycare class were victimized, according to local media reports.More >>
The Blanchester Police Department charged five people with with multiple counts of child endangerment and cruelty to animals.More >>
Studies find that medical marijuana legalization could help offset opioid epidemic.More >>
Federal authorities in Dallas have arrested one of the designers of a Kansas water park slide that decapitated a 10-year-old boy.More >>
A store clerk shot and killed a teen who was stealing a can of beer, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A 22-year-old woman was arrested on Monday after her 2-month-old daughter was admitted to the hospital for weighing less than her birth weight, according to an official complaint.More >>
