Columbus residents fearful following deadly shooting on Andrews Road

Columbus police are investigating a shooting that happened on Andrews Road early Sunday morning.

The shooting left 24-year-old Alec Spencer dead and two people injured. According to investigators, a fight broke out near a building, located at 480 Andrews Road, which used to be a motorcycle club.

Many people in the neighborhood say the incident is sparking fear in residents in the area.

"We need to do something about that. It needs to be addressed and addressed soon because we’re losing innocent people. Whether they’re innocent or not, nobody needs to lose their life because of what’s going on in the city,” says Martha Patterson, a Columbus resident.

Police say no one currently has a license to run the building at 480 Andrews Rd.

