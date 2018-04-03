FIRST TO ALERT: A warm Tuesday gives way to a wet & possibly stormy Wednesday

We're waking up to overcast skies for some this morning but a bit more sunshine is expected later in the day with highs once again reaching into the 80s. We'll track a line of showers and storms across the southeast tonight and early tomorrow.

The severe weather risk is much higher to our northwest as the line is expected to weaken as it approaches the Valley. No severe weather is expected at this time although we can't rule out some stronger storms with gusty winds and heavy downpours. The timing is between 4 AM and 9 AM Wednesday with lingering showers through lunch time. Things dry out for Wednesday afternoon.

Cooler air arrives dropping temperatures to near 70 for Wednesday and Thursday. Our next rain chance arrives Saturday with widespread rain expected through most of the day Saturday into early Sunday. A few thunderstorms are possible at this time. Rain chances return for Monday and possibly Tuesday of next week. Temperatures stay in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s into next week.

Get more on the forecast while your on-the-go with our FREE WTVM weather app, available for download here. It's also a great place to stream our newscasts if you can't make it to a TV.

