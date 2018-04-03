Phenix City invests $35K into new public restrooms along the Riverwalk

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Several years of projects and investments were made to revitalize the Alabama side of the Chattahoochee River that will now include brand new public bathrooms in Phenix City.

City council plans to cut the ribbon for the new restrooms right after Tuesday morning's council meeting.

The new restrooms, located at 501 13th St., are another project finished, in a list of recent city investments over the last few years aimed at improving access for all citizens.

In the last few years, the community has seen several examples highlighting the city's efforts to raise living standards, for both public and private ventures.

Those include the resurfacing of Crawford Road, a project worth $2.5 million, the re-opening of Whitewater Avenue right off the 13th Street Bridge, to allow a free flow of traffic for businesses, employees and customers; and the development of land for retail and more business to set up shop in Phenix City.

Also seen over recent years - a mixed reaction from some community members who've taken to social media, including those belonging to neighborhood watch groups.

News Leader 9 has reported in the past that several residents wondered why, for example, the city of Columbus invested $250,000 to open new public restrooms along the Riverwalk in 2015.

Their criticism was that the money spent on the new restrooms did not go to upgrading bathrooms that were already built and that some citizens felt were in disrepair.

Beyond that, many people told News Leader 9 they were happy to see a new restroom facility they could use.

Citizens were also concerned that the homeless population could possibly linger outside or inside the bathrooms.

