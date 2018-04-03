CPD searching for missing teen last seen on March 22

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus police department needs your help locating a missing teen.

Shaikeem Cook, 16, was last seen in the area of Woodland Drive on March 22, 2018.

Cook may be in the Benning Hills area. Police say he has a small afro-style haircut and may be wearing black Air Force One style shoes. No other clothing description is available.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449.

