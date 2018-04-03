Ride on Bikes in Columbus to host Autism family night

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Local families are invited to an event geared towards those with autism.

Several groups, including the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office, are coming together to host the event, which includes family bike rides, vendors, music, and disability resources.

The first 20 people to show up will get a free bike ride.

The event is taking place at Ride on Bikes in Uptown Columbus from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m.

