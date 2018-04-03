Auburn University's veterinary college helps abandoned pit bull

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – A 4-year-old malnourished pit-bull mixed breed was given a new lease on life, thanks to Auburn University’s College of Veterinary Medicine.

Jasmine, the pit bull mixed breed, was found roaming the street by Courtney’s Canine Care Rescuers Inc. in Hampton, GA.

"I got a phone call from a young lady notifying me that an injured dog was on the roadside," said Lisa Fleming of the rescue organization. "The caller had already called the police, and the county animal control unit was in route. By the time I got there, animal control already had the dog and it was about to be euthanized because its injuries were so severe."

Fleming was able to take custody of the dog and ultimately get her to Auburn for veterinary care.

"The dog was injured and limping severely," said Dr. Kayla Corriveau, an assistant professor in the Department of Clinical Sciences and orthopedic surgeon at the Wilford and Kate Bailey Small Animal Teaching Hospital. "She apparently had been struck by a car, but that is not the worst of it. Her injuries were some three-to-four weeks old and had already begun to heal incorrectly."

Both surgeries were successful, and Jasmine currently is recovering at the teaching hospital. She was discharged to the rescue group March 22 and sent home with instructions for a continued exercise program comprised of a regimen of weight-shifting exercises and walking.

"It is wonderful that [Jasmine’s] rescuers and their sponsors are willing to do this," Dr. Corriveau said.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.