Prescribed burn underway at Fort Benning

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) – Another prescribed burn is underway at Fort Benning on Tuesday.

The wind is predicted to be from the South and will keep smoke away from sensitive areas.

Wind direction is a prediction and may change due to shifts in weather parameters throughout the day.

