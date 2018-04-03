Some Phenix City residents under a boil water advisory following pipe rupture

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – Due to Phenix City’s water system losing pressure in the distribution system, the city is urging the public to boil water before using it.

The boil water notice applies to areas which had no water pressure from April 2 to 3 along north and south of US 80 West of Auburn Road.

The city advises citizens to boil tap water for at least three minutes and cool before using. You can also use bottled water for drinking.

On Monday, April 2, 2018, the water system lost pressure due to a pipe rupture along US 80. This led to a loss of pressure in the distribution system, which may cause back pressure, backsiphonage, or a net movement of water from outside the pipe to the inside through cracks, breaks, or joints in the distribution system that are common in all water systems.

This type of system failure carries with it a potential that fecal contamination or other disease-causing organisms could enter the distribution system. These conditions may pose an imminent and substantial health endangerment to persons served by the system.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice.

All stored water, drink or ice made recently from this supply shall be discarded.

The water main has been repaired. Samples of the water in the affected area are being taken and will be tested for bacteria. After the test results indicate no bacteria, you will be notified that the water is safe to drink and use as normal.

It is likely that you will need to boil water for the next 2-3 days until the test results for two days indicate the bacteriological tests pass for two days.

The city will give an update on when the public will no longer need to boil water.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.