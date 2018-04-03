Hundreds celebrate life of Auburn track coach Mel Rosen

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Hundreds gathered at Auburn United Methodist Church in Auburn on Tuesday to celebrate the life of Auburn University track coach, Mel Rosen.

Rosen passed away on March 25 at age 90.

Rosen was the head track coach from 1963 to1991 and tacked on five SEC Championships, seven Olympians, 143 All Americans, eight NCAA Champions, three-time NCAA Coach of the Year, and Top 10 NCAA indoors and outdoors from 1976 to 1979.

Rosen was also the men's coach during the 1992 Olympics along with the head men's coach of the world championship team in 1987. He was the sprints, hurdles, and relays coach of the 1984 Olympic team as well.

He is honored in the National Track & Field Hall of Fame and Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.

A number of family and former athletes took the stage to speak on the life and legacy of Rosen during the ceremony.

"I believe dad achieved everything he set out to do and passed away with no regrets. My dad would do anything for me just as he would for all of you. Thank you all for coming," said Rosen's daughter, Karen Rosen.

A quote was printed on the bulletin for the ceremony that read, "Of course, you understand track is the most important sport at Auburn. We have football and basketball to have a well-rounded program," - Mel Rosen.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.