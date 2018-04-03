Hundreds celebrate life of Auburn track coach Mel Rosen

A new restaurant opened in Uptown Columbus Tuesday.More >>
Hundreds gathered at Auburn United Methodist Church in Auburn on Tuesday to celebrate the life of Auburn University track coach, Mel Rosen.More >>
Some female students received ‘Blessing Bags’ Tuesday at Carver High School in Columbus.More >>
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall walked the halls of Opelika Middle School after awarding the school with excellence in the safe school initiative in Alabama for the second year in a row.More >>
The Eufaula Police Department has provided a monthly summary of the productivity and effectiveness of its personnel.More >>
Police Chief Ed Barberini said the woman believed to be the shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Associated Press reports police are investigating the incident as a domestic dispute.More >>
Police say most of the children, ages 3 and 4, in the daycare class were victimized, according to local media reports.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>
The Blanchester Police Department charged five people with with multiple counts of child endangerment and cruelty to animals.More >>
The situation was something that family members, neighbors, and police said they never saw coming.More >>
