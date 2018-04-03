Recovery crews continue search for 4-year-old missing in Bibb Pond

Tuesday marks the sixth-day recovery crews have scoured parts of the Chattahoochee River in search of a 4-year-old boy.

According to eye-witnesses, the child and his father were fishing in an area known as Bibb Pond when they both went underwater. The father’s body was recovered Sunday.

Officials are updating the public on their recovery efforts.

