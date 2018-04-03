Eufaula Police Dept. releases monthly summary of arrests, calls of service

The Eufaula Police Department has provided a monthly summary of the productivity and effectiveness of its personnel.

The summary includes the number of traffic stops, misdemeanor arrests, felony arrests, and more.

The department says it hopes by presenting these numbers each month, the public realizes the department is striving for excellence in its service to Eufaula.

See March summary below:

Traffic stops -708

Traffic citations - 274

Traffic crashes - 22

Misdemeanor arrests - 98

Felony arrests - 49

Calls of service - 2,529

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.