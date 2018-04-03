Nonprofit organization 'Blessings Three65' hosts giveaway for girls in the Columbus community

Some female students received ‘Blessing Bags’ Tuesday at Carver High School in Columbus.

The giveaways were all part of a movement by Blessings Three65, a nonprofit organization made up of young women from Columbus. Blessings Three65 gives back to young ladies in the community who could be part of an ‘at risk’ situation.

Blessings Three65 has put together events in the Chattahoochee Valley and plans to have many more. The organization also plans to mentor other schools in Columbus.

“We are geared towards supporting and encouraging school-aged kids and ladies to basically be who they are. We are basically mentors and we want to let these girls know to just be themselves and to just do you,” says Desire’ Elliot, founder and CEO of Blessing Three65.

Elliot says she wants the girls to know that they are loved and there are people out in the world who care about them and that they are good just being themselves.

