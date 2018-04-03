Applications for MCSD hardship, open seat requests available

Hardships and open seat transfer requests are available for the Muscogee County School District’s 2018-2019 school year.

Parents and legal guardians can find the applications online. The deadline to submit a hardship or open seat transfer request is Monday, April 30, 2018, at 5 p.m. There are exceptions to the deadline for parents or guardians of students who are new to the district.

Approval and/or denial statuses will be sent by email by the end of June.

Requests for transfers to another school are approved under certain conditions based on available space at the requested school and the validity of the reason stated in the request for a hardship or open seat transfer request.

Hardship or open seat requests may not be submitted for the following schools:

Britt David Elementary Magnet Academy

Clubview Elementary School

Columbus High School

Rainey McCullers School of the Arts

Parents are encouraged to register students at the school of assignment based on the legal residence.

