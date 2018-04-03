News Leader 9 issues apology for open mic remarks on WXTX

WTVM News Leader 9 would like to issue a heartfelt apology to the family of a missing child and to our viewers.

During News Leader 9 at 7 p.m. on Fox 54 Tuesday evening, our reporter on the scene of the search and recovery at Bibb Pond, made comments that were picked up during a microphone check. The reporter was answering questions from someone at the scene and was unaware her microphone was being broadcast on air.

We apologize that those comments were broadcasted live. They do not reflect the views of that reporter or our news team when it comes to our approach to covering this tragic story.

We appreciate you as a viewer and the trust you put in News Leader 9 each day to bring you the latest news. We will continue to strive to earn that trust and to be the Chattahoochee Valley’s news leader.

