Residents have mixed reactions to new roundabouts being constructed in Columbus

Two new roundabouts will be coming to Columbus after the Columbus City Council approved the resolution by the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).

One is planned to be located at the intersection of Spur 22 and Macon Road. The second will be on Spur 22 and Lynch Road. The plan is getting mixed reviews from drivers. They say more traffic lights should be installed instead of roundabouts.

"They're good but they're not for people here. People are not educated on them enough. They don't know how to use them basically,” explained Columbus resident, Cody Eller.

"Macon Road is pretty busy and it's a lot busier than the road that I live on. It could cause a lot of problems,” says Columbus resident, Bessie Williams.

If approved, the GDOT says it would be two of the largest roundabouts in Columbus. It says the decision comes as an alternative to more traffic lights on those busy intersections.

The design and construction are expected to take three to five years.

