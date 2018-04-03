Celebrating G.I.R.L.S. Luncheon benefits Girl Scouts in the Chattahoochee Valley

The Celebrating G.I.R.L.S. Luncheon was held in Columbus Tuesday.

The luncheon is the main fundraiser for the Girls Scouts of Historic Georgia this year.

The event took place at the Green Island Country Club. Proceeds from the luncheon will benefit more than 3,800 Girls Scouts throughout the Chattahoochee Valley.

Girls Scout Georgia Lee Smith mentioned how the organization has benefited her life.

“I have had so many opportunities to lead and teach young girls and hopefully have an impact on their lives and that is important to me,” said Smith.

G.I.R.L.S stands for Go-getters, Innovators, Risk-takers, and Leaders.

