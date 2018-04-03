Mayor, Columbus City Council honor members of the community with special proclamation

Mayor Teresa Tomlinson and the Columbus City Council is celebrated those in the community for their service and dedication to the Fountain City.

It happened Tuesday at the City Council Special Proclamation. The proclamation began with members of the council and the audience honoring the life of Bishop Ann Hardman.

The Columbus Police Department was in attendance to receive time-out-teddy bears they give to children in dangerous or scary situations. Mayor Tomlinson says it's all about shining a light on heroes in Columbus.

Those who were honored received a certificate from the council.

See the honorees below:

Andrea Daniels and Theresa Wiley with the Sexual Assault Support Center

Owen Steele

Marilyn Denson

Fort Benning Fire Department

Shelly Hall

NCVRW Committee Members,

Crime victims in the community,

Columbus Exchange Club

The Retired Senior Volunteer Program of Columbus Advisory Board,

Annie B. Slaughter

Ryan Van Dinter

Dr. Rocky R. Marsh

DJ Chip

Captain Paula Carter and Lieutenant Larry Keaton with Columbus Fire and EMS

