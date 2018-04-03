Mayor, Columbus City Council honor members of the community wit - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Mayor, Columbus City Council honor members of the community with special proclamation

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Mayor Teresa Tomlinson and the Columbus City Council is celebrated those in the community for their service and dedication to the Fountain City.

It happened Tuesday at the City Council Special Proclamation. The proclamation began with members of the council and the audience honoring the life of Bishop Ann Hardman.

The Columbus Police Department was in attendance to receive time-out-teddy bears they give to children in dangerous or scary situations. Mayor Tomlinson says it's all about shining a light on heroes in Columbus.

Those who were honored received a certificate from the council.

See the honorees below:

  • Andrea Daniels and Theresa Wiley with the Sexual Assault Support Center
  • Owen Steele
  • Marilyn Denson
  • Fort Benning Fire Department
  • Shelly Hall
  • NCVRW Committee Members,
  • Crime victims in the community,
  • Columbus Exchange Club 
  • The Retired Senior Volunteer Program of Columbus Advisory Board,
  • Annie B. Slaughter
  • Ryan Van Dinter
  • Dr. Rocky R. Marsh
  • DJ Chip  
  • Captain Paula Carter and Lieutenant Larry Keaton with Columbus Fire and EMS 

