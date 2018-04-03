Homeless art exhibit held in Columbus to benefit community outreach programs

Bo Bartlett and the ‘Home is Where the Art is’ program hosted a homeless art exhibit in Columbus Tuesday.

The program allows local artists and students to help assist the homeless community with creating their own unique pieces of art. The exhibit took place at the Bartlett Center in Uptown Columbus.

An auction was also held for the art pieces.

The money that was raised will go towards community outreach programs in Columbus.

“Art is something that relaxes your mind and takes your mind off stuff so you can look at yourself as a better person,” says artist Anthony Boston.

This year marked the third year the program has taken place.

