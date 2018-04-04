Nearly 100 students, at-risk youth attend career fair in Columbus

Some students in Columbus got the chance to attend a career fair Tuesday.More >>
Two new roundabouts will be coming to Columbus after the Columbus City Council approved the resolution by the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).More >>
Bo Bartlett and the ‘Home is Where the Art is’ outreach program hosted a homeless art exhibit in Columbus Tuesday.More >>
Mayor Teresa Tomlinson and the Columbus City Council celebrated those in the community for their service and dedication to the Fountain City.More >>
The Celebrating G.I.R.L.S. Luncheon was held in Columbus Tuesday.More >>
Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.More >>
Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.More >>
