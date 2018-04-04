Nearly 100 students, at-risk youth attend career fair in Columbus

Some students in Columbus got the chance to attend a career fair Tuesday.

Nearly 100 students in middle and high school attended the fair hosted by Empowered Youth of Columbus.

There were dozens of vendors to speak with students about different career paths. Organizers say the fair was especially good for at-risk children.

“So many of our at-risk teens only know a few professions, so this is going to broaden their horizons as far as careers and colleges. You are not just limited to go to college. There are other venues for you. There are other options for you,” says Madeline Pieper Wolff, program director of Empowered Youth of Columbus.

Tuesday’s career fair was the first Empowered Youth fair to have almost 100 students in attendance.

