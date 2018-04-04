FIRST TO ALERT: Rain through lunch then a chilly night ahead. Ch - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

FIRST TO ALERT: Rain through lunch then a chilly night ahead. Check forecast here.

By Derek Kinkade, Chief Meteorologist
Connect

The storm risk has passed this morning with light rain still falling. Scattered showers will take us through lunch for some. The afternoon will be much drier and cooler than the past few days with temperatures staying in the 60s.

Tonight's low temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s. Frost is possible for areas in the mid to upper 30 range. Sunshine will be the story for Thursday with highs near 70. Going into Friday clouds will slightly increase ahead of our next rain maker.

Saturday will be a wet day with widespread showers moving in sometime during the morning. A few thunderstorms are possible at this time. Rain moves out early Sunday leaving us with a mostly dry end of the weekend. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be near 70. We'll have a 40% rain chance around on Monday but things looks to dry out beyond that.

