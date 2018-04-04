FIRST TO ALERT: Rain through lunch then a chilly night ahead. Check forecast here.

The storm risk has passed this morning with light rain still falling. Scattered showers will take us through lunch for some. The afternoon will be much drier and cooler than the past few days with temperatures staying in the 60s.
Tonight's low temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s. Frost is possible for areas in the mid to upper 30 range. Sunshine will be the story for Thursday with highs near 70. Going into Friday clouds will slightly increase ahead of our next rain maker.
Saturday will be a wet day with widespread showers moving in sometime during the morning. A few thunderstorms are possible at this time. Rain moves out early Sunday leaving us with a mostly dry end of the weekend. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be near 70. We'll have a 40% rain chance around on Monday but things looks to dry out beyond that.
Get more on the forecast while your on-the-go with our FREE WTVM weather app, available for download here. It's also a great place to stream our newscasts if you can't make it to a TV.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.
If you’re a Georgia Power customer, expect to be pleasantly surprised when you take a look at this month's bill.More >>
If you’re a Georgia Power customer, expect to be pleasantly surprised when you take a look at this month's bill.More >>
Columbus police need the public's help in identifying three "smash-and-grab" burglary suspects.More >>
Columbus police need the public's help in identifying three "smash-and-grab" burglary suspects.More >>
Some students in Columbus got the chance to attend a career fair Tuesday.More >>
Some students in Columbus got the chance to attend a career fair Tuesday.More >>
Two new roundabouts will be coming to Columbus after the Columbus City Council approved the resolution by the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).More >>
Two new roundabouts will be coming to Columbus after the Columbus City Council approved the resolution by the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).More >>
Bo Bartlett and the ‘Home is Where the Art is’ outreach program hosted a homeless art exhibit in Columbus Tuesday.More >>
Bo Bartlett and the ‘Home is Where the Art is’ outreach program hosted a homeless art exhibit in Columbus Tuesday.More >>
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.More >>
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.More >>
Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.More >>
Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.More >>
Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.More >>
Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.More >>
The parents allegedly failed to provide emergency care for the baby, who died within 10 hours of being born.More >>
The parents allegedly failed to provide emergency care for the baby, who died within 10 hours of being born.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>
Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping involving two children over the weekend has been released.More >>
Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping involving two children over the weekend has been released.More >>
The Blanchester Police Department charged five people with with multiple counts of child endangerment and cruelty to animals.More >>
The Blanchester Police Department charged five people with with multiple counts of child endangerment and cruelty to animals.More >>
The affidavit said their hands were bound behind their back, and the slain man appeared to have multiple knife wounds. Their bodies were found in an abandoned mine shaft.More >>
The affidavit said their hands were bound behind their back, and the slain man appeared to have multiple knife wounds. Their bodies were found in an abandoned mine shaft.More >>
Officials with the U.S. Marine Corps say four crew members are presumed dead following a Tuesday helicopter crash.More >>
Officials with the U.S. Marine Corps say four crew members are presumed dead following a Tuesday helicopter crash.More >>