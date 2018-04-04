3 suspects accused of stealing hair weave at beauty supply store - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

3 suspects accused of stealing hair weave at beauty supply store on Floyd Rd.

(Source: CPD) (Source: CPD)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police need the public's help in identifying three "smash-and-grab" burglary suspects.

The suspects were seen on surveillance video breaking the glass on the front of the Hi Beauty Supply store on Floyd Road back on March 14.

From there, the three men are said to have stolen high-end hair weaves and money from a register.

Anyone who thinks they recognize any of these suspects is asked to call Columbus police at (706) 653-3100.

