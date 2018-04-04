Georgia Power gives $25 credit to its customers

(WTVM) - If you’re a Georgia Power customer, expect to be pleasantly surprised when you take a look at this month's bill.

The power company has given all customers a $25 credit on their bill for the month of April.

Even better - you'll see the same credit on your bill two more times this year.

The money comes as part of an agreement between Georgia Power and a new power plant that has been built near the Georgia-South Carolina border.

The news gets even better from here. Thanks to the "tax cuts and jobs act" recently signed in Washington, Georgia Power customers will also receive roughly $70 in refunds on their bills over the next two years.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.