CPD searching for motor vehicle theft suspect

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a motor vehicle theft suspect.

Police say on Feb. 5 a 1937 lime green Ford Coupe was stolen from the carport of 1114 Woodburn Drive. The vehicle has the Georgia tag: RDX 2307.

Anyone with information about this vehicle and/or its whereabouts should contact Cpl. Jason Carden at 706-225-4395.

